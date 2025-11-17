Lane Johnson questionable to return with foot injury

The Eagles have another injury concern along their offensive line.

Right tackle Lane Johnson is questionable to return with a foot injury.

Multiple reporters on the scene noted Johnson went to the medical tent midway through the first quarter. He was then shown walking gingerly to the locker room for further evaluation.

Johnson had to exit last week’s game with an ankle injury, but was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

The longtime Eagles tackle is in his 13th year. He has not played a full slate of games in a single season since back in 2015.

Fred Johnson came in to replace Lane Johnson at right tackle.