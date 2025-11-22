Lane Kiffin announcement is coming after the November 28 Egg Bowl

Ultimatum or not, Mississippi apparently knows what coach Lane Kiffin will be doing. Or, at a minimum, Mississippi knows when it will know.

Via Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com, an announcement regarding Kiffin’s future will be made the day after Friday’s annual Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. The announcement regarding the future announcement was announced by Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter.

“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter said Friday. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important -- our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.”

In recent days, reports emerged that Mississippi wanted an answer from Kiffin, who is reportedly being pursued by Florida and LSU, before Friday’s regular-season finale. Kiffin later denied the existence of an ultimatum. Through it all, the concept of an “or else” arrangement never made much sense. If Kiffin declined to give them a decision by then, what was Mississippi going to do?

Given the reality, as reported by Schlabach, the Mississippi has offered Kiffin an extension with compensation “comparable” to offers he has from Florida and LSU, the ultimatum likely relates to the offer. Mississippi likely wants him to take it or leave it before Friday’s game.

Whether Kiffin takes it or leave it (and in turn leaves) remains to be seen. If, however, he’s staying put, why wait until the day after the Egg Bowl to tell the world about it?

