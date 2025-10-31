Laremy Tunsil questionable for Sunday vs. Seahawks

The Commanders will have their starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Seahawks. But they may not have their left tackle.

Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) is questionable to play on Sunday night after he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Tunsil was on the field for just 13 of Washington’s offensive snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs. He’s started all eight games so far this season.

Washington tight end John Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jen’Zahn Newton (ankle) are also questionable for the game.

As head coach Dan Quinn announced earlier this week, receiver Terry McLaurin is out after re-injuring his quad. Tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) is also out this week.

Aside from quarterback Jayden Daniels, kicker Matt Gay (back), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (shoulder), and linebacker Bobby Wagner (thumb) are also off the injury report and are set to play.