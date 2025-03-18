Laremy Tunsil vows to reduce league-leading 19 penalties in 2024

In Houston, Laremy Tunsil became part of the problem. In Washington, he vows to be part of the solution.

And he hopes to solve his personal problem of having too many penalties. In 2024, he led the league with nineteen fouls.

“It’s really just me versus me at the end of the day,” Tunsil told reporters during his first media session as a member of the Commanders, via Bryan Manning of USA Today. “There’s a lot of things I want to work on. Those 19 penalties I had last season are unacceptable. That’s something I want to address for sure, getting that number down or even having none. I want to keep growing as a player, as a pass blocker, a run blocker; it doesn’t matter. I’m always trying to improve in each of those fields.”

For the year, Tunsil had 12 false starts, three illegal formation fouls, two holding calls, an ineligible man downfield violation, and an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Of the 19 penalties, 12 happened in the first four weeks of the 2024 season — with six in a Week 3 loss to the Vikings.