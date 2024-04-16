Latavius Murray had stem cell treatments, hopes to play again in 2024

Running back Latavius Murray has not landed a contract for the 2024 season, but he’s hopeful about continuing his playing career and he went to South America in hopes of making sure he’s physically ready for the rigors of another season.

Murray traveled to Colombia to get stem cell treatments that are designed to rejuvenate his body ahead of what would be his 12th NFL season.

“You do the IV stem cells and then you get the injections within the joints or wherever you want to have the injections,” Murray said, via Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com. “Essentially the IV is supposed to still penetrate into the parts of your body that are sore; the IV does overall health. But then the localized injections are for the areas that you want to specifically treat.”

Murray appeared in 16 regular season games for the Bills last year and also played in both of the team’s playoff games. He ran 79 times for 300 yards and a touchdown while catching 22 passes for 159 yards. He said he’d like to return to Buffalo, but it’s unclear if the Bills are looking for a reunion as well.