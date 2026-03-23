LB Christian Rozeboom agrees to terms with Bucs

The Buccaneers are signing free agent linebacker Christian Rozeboom, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Rozeboom, 29, spent last season with the Panthers.

He led the team in tackles with 122 and added two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass defensed, making 15 starts and playing 823 defensive snaps.

Rozeboom went undrafted out of South Dakota State, signing with the Rams. He spent four seasons there, appearing in 60 games with 16 starts.

In his career, Rozeboom has totaled 347 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and a forced fumble.