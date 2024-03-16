LB Cody Barton agrees to one-year deal with Broncos

Free agent linebacker Cody Barton is signing a one-year deal with the Broncos, his agent, David Canter of GSE Worldwide, announced.

Mike Klis of 9News reports the deal has a $3.5 million base with a maximum value of $4 million.

Barton is the third outside free agent to sign with the Broncos.

Barton, 27, spent last season with Washington and totaled 121 tackles, one interception, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

He was with the Seahawks for his first four seasons after they made him a third-round pick.

In his five-year career, he has 352 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles.