 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LB Del’Shawn Phillips agrees to terms with Chargers

  
Published March 14, 2025 01:46 PM

Journeyman linebacker Del’Shawn Phillps is headed to Los Angeles for his next stop.

NFL Media reports that he has agreed to terms on a contract with the Chargers. It is a one-year deal for Phillips.

Phillips had 16 tackles and a tackle for loss while appearing in every regular season game for the Texans last season. He had three more tackles in the postseason.

Phillips entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons in 2019 and made his regular season debut with the Bills the next year. He moved onto the Jets in 2021 and then spent the next two seasons with the Ravens. He has 76 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 69 career regular season games.