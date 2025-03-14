LB Del’Shawn Phillips agrees to terms with Chargers

Journeyman linebacker Del’Shawn Phillps is headed to Los Angeles for his next stop.

NFL Media reports that he has agreed to terms on a contract with the Chargers. It is a one-year deal for Phillips.

Phillips had 16 tackles and a tackle for loss while appearing in every regular season game for the Texans last season. He had three more tackles in the postseason.

Phillips entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons in 2019 and made his regular season debut with the Bills the next year. He moved onto the Jets in 2021 and then spent the next two seasons with the Ravens. He has 76 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 69 career regular season games.

