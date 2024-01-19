Les Snead: Too early to tell if Rams will make first first-round pick since 2016

Rams General Manager Les Snead famously wore a t-shirt that said “Fuck Them Picks” to the team’s Super Bowl parade after the 2022 season, but holding onto draft choices worked out pretty well for the Rams this year.

The team made 14 picks and rookies like wide receiver Puka Nacua, defensive tackle Kobie Turner, guard Steve Avila, and linebacker Byron Young played prominent roles in helping the Rams get to the playoffs. The haul helped restock a roster that had been thinned out by the run of trades to acquire star players, but it did not include a first-round pick.

The Rams have not made one of those since they traded up to take Jared Goff in 2016, but they currently own their selection for this April. Snead’s not making any guarantees when it comes to using it, however.

“A little too early to tell,” Snead said at a press conference on Friday.

The Rams have the 19th overall selection in this year’s draft and they have picks in the first six rounds to use for further upgrades to the roster.