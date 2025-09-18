 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
nbc_pft_dolphins_tyreek_hill_250918.jpg
Why Dolphins could benefit from trading Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
nbc_pft_dolphins_tyreek_hill_250918.jpg
Why Dolphins could benefit from trading Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liam Coen encouraged, excited about Travis Hunter’s ability to handle workload

  
Published September 18, 2025 12:19 PM

Through two games, Jaguars No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter has played 61 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 37 percent of defensive snaps.

With coaching a two-way player still a unique challenge, Jags head coach Liam Coen told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he thinks the team has found a sweet spot in how to split Hunter’s practice time.

“You look at, I think we were very intentional last week, specifically about some of the volume and mileage that we were looking at deploying, and it showed up on Sunday,” Coen said. “There’s definitely things to clean up about that in terms of detailing the preparation and making sure that all the formations, all the alarms [are known], but we can help them too and maybe simplify some of that stuff as well for him.

“But very happy with where things were last week in terms of our organization with him, his preparation, and we kind of continue to do that this week as we continue to just evaluate how many snaps and what it’s going look like each week.”

Coen noted that Hunter is pretty much splitting his time 50-50 between offense and defense during the practice week. But Hunter is also putting in plenty of extra work on his own.

“So, he does have to do, I don’t want to call it double time, but it is in a lot of ways, a little bit of double time,” Coen said. “So, I thought he had a really intentional week last week. The way that he prepared, the way that he practiced was exactly what we’re hunting up, so was definitely pleased and hopefully it continues to carry over.”

It’s only been two weeks, but at this point, Coen isn’t concerned about Hunter’s workload.

“I mean, I think, if anything, we probably have a little bit more encouragement and excitement about where things went this last week in terms of being able to handle that workload,” Coen said. “We’ve got to manage it, though, like it’s something we are constantly evaluating.

“So, is it a concern? No, it’s just something that we definitely need to make sure we’re constantly evaluating and being able to tweak if necessary.”

Hunter has caught nine passes for 55 yards and recorded three total tackles with one pas defensed so far as a rookie.