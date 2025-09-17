 Skip navigation
Travis Hunter has played 61% of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps, and 37% on defense

  
Published September 17, 2025 09:12 AM

The Jaguars want wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter to be the NFL’s only true two-way player in decades, but through two games he’s not a full-time player on either offense or defense.

Hunter has played 61 percent of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps and 37 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps in the first two weeks of the season. That’s highly unusual; only four NFL players have played on both sides of the ball this season and the other three (Philadelphia’s Cooper DeJean, Cleveland’s Adin Huntington and Pittsburgh’s Jalen Ramsey) are almost exclusively defensive players who have played less than 5 percent of offensive snaps.

But contrary to suggestions that the Jaguars would give Hunter a bigger workload than he could physically handle, Hunter actually isn’t playing an extraordinary number of snaps. Hunter has played a total of 133 snaps this season. More than 100 NFL players, including nine on the Jaguars, have played more total snaps than that. It’s just that those other players are playing only on one side of the ball, and sometimes some special teams.

So far, Hunter hasn’t had a huge impact. He’s caught nine passes, but only totaled 55 receiving yards, and only one of his nine catches got the Jaguars a first down. On defense he has no interceptions, one pass defensed and three combined tackles.

Hunter is doing something unique by getting significant snaps on both sides of the ball, but through two weeks he’s not a major impact player.