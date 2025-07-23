Liam Coen on Travis Hunter: We want to maximize every moment in camp

Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter spent most of the offseason alternating practice days between offense and defense and head coach Liam Coen laid out the team’s plan for Hunter’s summer practice schedule on Wednesday.

Hunter worked at wide receiver during the team’s first camp practice and Coen said he’ll have some days devoted to cornerback as well, but the long-term idea is to have Hunter see time on both sides as he prepares to play both roles for the team during the regular season.

“You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, and then give him an opportunity to go flip-flop within the same practice and then that will kind of become the norm . . . Every moment, every minute that he is in the building, it is accounted for and trying to make sure that we maximize his time, our time so that we can ultimately get the best outcome,” Coen said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

Coen said that the spring experience taught the team that Hunter was better off without extended gaps of time working only on one side of the ball, so he will have meetings with the defense on offensive days and vice versa. The results of the team’s experiment with Hunter playing both sides will be closely watched after they traded up to take a unique talent with the second overall pick in April.