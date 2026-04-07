Liam Coen thinks Trevor Lawrence will improve with more stability in coaching, scheme

When the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall in 2021, they saddled him with Urban Meyer as a head coach. Meyer didn’t even last one season before he was replaced with Darrell Bevell for the rest of that year. Lawrence then spent three years being coached by Doug Pederson, who was better than Meyer but never helped Lawrence reach the level of play he was expected to.

Last year, Liam Coen became the Jaguars’ head coach, and it was Jacksonville’s most promising season in Lawrence’s career. Coen thinks Lawrence’s growth has only just begun.

Coen said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Lawrence’s performance last season was just the beginning, as Lawrence is going to have stability in Coen’s offense that he hasn’t had to this point in his career.

“Four new systems, multiple different head coach situations, OCs, whatever it is,” Coen said. “Go throughout the season, and you find out, I mean, doesn’t miss a single practice, doesn’t miss a single throw in practice, played the whole season. MVP finalist, Comeback Player of the Year finalist, did some great things. There is so much room to continue to improve, and I think that’s what we’re excited about attacking.”

Coen thinks he and Lawrence are going go grow together.

“I’m really excited about working with Trevor again this year,” Coen said.

After an excellent college career at Clemson, Lawrence entered the NFL as one of the most-hyped quarterback prospects in NFL draft history. He hasn’t lived up to that hype yet, but Coen thinks there’s plenty of time for the 26-year-old Lawrence to show just how good he can be.