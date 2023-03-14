Lions agree to sign Emmanuel Moseley

For the second straight day, the Lions have added a free agent cornerback.

This time it’s Emmanuel Moseley, who has agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 26-year-old Moseley signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has spent his entire career in San Francisco. He’s a good player when healthy, although he has missed more games than he played in the last two years, playing in just 11 games in 2021 and five in 2022. Moseley suffered a torn ACL in October, which means he may not be at 100 percent by the start of training camp, but should probably be good to go for Week One.

Yesterday the Lions agreed to terms with Cameron Sutton, a cornerback who previously played for the Steelers.