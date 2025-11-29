 Skip navigation
Lions announce Frank Ragnow failed physical, will not rejoin team

  
Published November 29, 2025 11:13 AM

Center Frank Ragnow’s return to the Lions has come to a screeching halt.

The Lions reinstated Ragnow from the retired list this week, but the team announced on Saturday morning that he will not play for the team this season. The reason for the change in plans is a failed physical.

In an announcement posted to social media, the Lions said that Ragnow was found to have a Grade 3 hamstring strain that will preclude his return to action before the year is out.

The Lions closed their announcement by saying Ragnow will “forever be a Lion,” but they will have to look elsewhere for offensive line help in the final weeks of the season.