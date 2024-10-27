Lions blow out Titans, 52-14

In one of the most dominant performances of this NFL season, the Lions destroyed the Titans today in Detroit, jumping out to a 35-14 halftime lead and cruising through the second half to win 52-14.

The star of the show for the Lions was punt returner Kalif Raymond, who had a 90-yard touchdown as well as a 64-yard return, plus a 44-yard return that got called back by a holding penalty. If not for that penalty, Raymond would have broken the NFL record for punt return yards in a game. Raymond also had a receiving touchdown, the first player in Lions history to have both a punt return touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn’t do much but didn’t need to, completing 12 of 15 passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs ran 11 times for 127 yards and a touchdown, and David Montgomery had both a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown on a trick play.

Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph showed some flashes of competent play but also threw a couple of bad interceptions. Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, with 10 catches for 143 yards, was a bright spot, as was running back Tony Pollard, who had 95 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards.

The Lions are now 6-1 and looking like title contenders even after losing their best defensive player, Aidan Hutchinson, to a broken leg. The Titans fall to 1-6 and are contenders for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.