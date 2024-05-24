 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Lions’ Carlton Davis: I haven’t been this excited since the 2020 Bucs won the Super Bowl

  
Published May 24, 2024 11:31 AM

After six years with the Buccaneers, cornerback Carlton Davis was traded to the Lions this offseason. And after winning one Super Bowl in Tampa, Davis thinks he could win another in Detroit.

Davis said that when he looks around at the kind of team the Lions have, the only team he can compare it to is the 2020 Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl.

“I think it’s a great group. Really excited about the personnel, the coaches, the environment. Haven’t been this excited since 2020, when we went and won the Super Bowl. There’s so much talent on this team. A really competitive environment. And so far it’s been really good,” Davis said.

Davis said he expects to have a very big role on the Lions’ defense, shutting down opposing No. 1 receivers. If Davis can play at a high level, at a position where the Lions needed help, that could be the thing that puts them over the top from the NFC Championship Game last season to the Super Bowl this season.