Lions designate CB Ennis Rakestraw for return from IR

The Lions will find out who they play in the divisional round this weekend and they’ll have a defensive player back on the field when they begin their on-field preparation for that game next week.

The NFL’s transaction notice for Thursday shows that they have designated cornerback Ennis Rakestraw for return from injured reserve. Rakestraw will be eligible to be activated at any point in the next three weeks as a result of the move.

Rakestraw was a second-round pick last year and the rookie has been out since mid-November with a hamstring injury.

Rakestraw saw action on defense and special teams in eight games before his injury. He had six tackles in those appearances.