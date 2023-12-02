Lions elevate Bruce Irvin, Quinton Bohanna

Veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin is set to make his Lions debut.

The Lions elevated Irvin from the practice squad on Saturday. He signed with the team a couple of weeks ago after being out of football since playing out the 2022 season with the Seahawks.

Irvin’s presence could be part of the Lions’ plan to try to fill the void left by the absence of Alex Anzalone. Anzalone has been ruled out with a hand injury.

The Lions also elevated defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna for their matchup with the Saints. He has three tackles and a tackle for loss in two appearances for the Lions this season.