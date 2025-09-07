 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions, Jameson Williams agree to three-year extension

  
Published September 6, 2025 11:46 PM

The Lions have extended the contract of another young star.

Via multiple reports, receiver Jameson Williams has received an extension. One report, from Jordan Schultz, calls it a three-year, $83 million deal. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com says it’s worth “up to $83 million.” Which indicates a lower base amount, with incentives and/or escalators that max out at $83 million.

As always, we’ll wait for the official numbers.

It’s unclear whether Williams is now under contract for four years or five. He was entering the fourth year of his first-round rookie deal. And while the Lions had yet to exercise his fifth-year option, we’ve got a feeling that the three years will be added to two remaining years, putting him under contract for five years.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in his final college game, the national championship to cap the 2021 season. He appeared in six games as a rookie and 12 in 2023. Last year, he had 15 appearances with 11 starts. He finished with 58 catches for 1,001 yards and eight total touchdowns.
.
Williams also has served two different suspensions, one under the PED policy and one under the gambling policy.