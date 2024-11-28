 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Lions jump out to 3-0 lead over Bears

  
Published November 28, 2024 12:49 PM

The Lions got the ball first on Thursday afternoon and they have scored first as well.

After driving the ball to the Bears’ 12-yard-line and eating up nearly eight minutes of playing time, Jared Goff threw a pair of incompletions and the Lions had to settle for a 30-yard Jake Bates field goal that put them up 3-0 in Detroit.

The Lions had been moving the ball so easily before those incompletions that they tried to up their degree of difficulty. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson drew up a play that saew Goff flip the ball on a reverse to tackle Penei Sewell, who looked ready to throw the ball before tucking it for a one-yard loss.

Only two offensive linemen have tried passes in NFL games and neither Jeff Saturday nor Charley Hannah threw a completion.

Goff went 5-of-7 for 32 yards and David Montgomery ran six times for 27 yards on the opening drive.