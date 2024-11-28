Lions jump out to 3-0 lead over Bears

The Lions got the ball first on Thursday afternoon and they have scored first as well.

After driving the ball to the Bears’ 12-yard-line and eating up nearly eight minutes of playing time, Jared Goff threw a pair of incompletions and the Lions had to settle for a 30-yard Jake Bates field goal that put them up 3-0 in Detroit.

The Lions had been moving the ball so easily before those incompletions that they tried to up their degree of difficulty. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson drew up a play that saew Goff flip the ball on a reverse to tackle Penei Sewell, who looked ready to throw the ball before tucking it for a one-yard loss.

Only two offensive linemen have tried passes in NFL games and neither Jeff Saturday nor Charley Hannah threw a completion.

Goff went 5-of-7 for 32 yards and David Montgomery ran six times for 27 yards on the opening drive.