nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Lions LB Alex Anzalone out 6-8 weeks with broken forearm

  
Published November 17, 2024 05:17 PM

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone broke his forearm in Sunday’s 52-6 win over the Jaguars, coach Dan Campbell announced.

Anzalone will miss 6-8 weeks, which could allow for him to return for the postseason.

With 2:19 left in the first half, Anzalone had his left arm extended while tackling Jaguars running back Travis Etienne when safety Brian Branch came to help. Instead of hitting Etienne, Branch got Anzalone’s forearm.

The Lions ruled him out to return.

He finished with five tackles, including one for loss.