Lions LB Alex Anzalone out 6-8 weeks with broken forearm

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone broke his forearm in Sunday’s 52-6 win over the Jaguars, coach Dan Campbell announced.

Anzalone will miss 6-8 weeks, which could allow for him to return for the postseason.

With 2:19 left in the first half, Anzalone had his left arm extended while tackling Jaguars running back Travis Etienne when safety Brian Branch came to help. Instead of hitting Etienne, Branch got Anzalone’s forearm.

The Lions ruled him out to return.

He finished with five tackles, including one for loss.