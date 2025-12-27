 Skip navigation
Lions may end up in last place in NFC North (and get last-place schedule in 2026)

  
Published December 27, 2025 12:53 PM

Things have changed dramatically for the Lions and Vikings since last season, when they squared off in Week 18 with identical 14-2 records for the top seed in the NFC.

Over the last four games, the fall of the Lions has been even more dramatic.

Detroit had a record of 7-5 through 12 games. Minnesota, after losing four in a row, had plunged to 4-8. With the Vikings winning four in a row (capped by the Christmas Day win over Detroit), the Lions have gone 1-3.

They’ll now have identical records again entering Week 18 again: 8-8.

And here’s the kicker for the Lions. By virtue of Minnesota’s sweep of the Lions, Detroit is currently in last place in the NFC North. With either a win by the Vikings at home over the Packers or a loss by the Lions at Chicago — or if both games end in ties — the Lions will finish fourth in the division.

Here’s the silver lining. Finishing fourth in the division would give the Lions a last-place schedule for 2026. That would mean games against the Titans, Giants, and Cardinals. Currently, the third-place Vikings would face the the Colts, Commanders, and 49ers.

The Bears and Packers, depending on how they finish, will play some combination of the Jaguars/Texans, Eagles/Cowboys, and Seahawks/Rams.

The other 14 games are unrelated to division finish. But those three games could make a difference. And the Lions currently have the inside track to getting the primary edge that comes from finishing dead last in their division.