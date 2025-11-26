Lions officially reinstate Frank Ragnow

Center Frank Ragnow is officially back with the Lions.

The team announced that they have reinstated Ragnow from the retired list on Wednesday afternoon. Ragnow was placed on the exempt list, so he does not count against the active roster at this point. The team will have to make another roster move before Ragnow will be able to play in a game.

Ragnow’s return comes on the same day that the Lions ruled Graham Glasgow out for Thanksgiving with a knee injury. They are also playing without injured left guard Christian Mahogany, so there’s some juggling to do once Ragnow is ready to go.

The team announced several other moves with more immediate implications. They activated edge rusher Marcus Davenport from injured reserve and offensive lineman Miles Frazier from the physically unable to perform list. Davenport last played in Week 2 and Frazier has not played this season.

They also announced the signings of tight end Anthony Firkser and wide receiver Tom Kennedy to the active roster. Offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and tight end Zach Horton were elevated from the practice squad for Thursday’s game against the Packers.

Running back Craig Reynolds was waived off of the 53-man roster. They waived defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, cornerback Arthur Maulet, and cornerback Nick Whiteside on Tuesday.