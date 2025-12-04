Lions place TE Brock Wright on injured reserve

The Lions’ injury issues at tight end are not getting much better.

In advance of Thursday night’s matchup with Dallas, Detroit announced tight end Brock Wright has been placed on injured reserve.

Sam LaPorta was already on IR due to a back injury. Wright has been dealing with a neck injury and did not practice all week.

Fellow tight end Shane Zylstra is out with a knee injury.

To fill Wright’s spot, the Lions have signed cornerback Nick Whiteside to the 53-man roster from the club’s practice squad.

With Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable for the contest with an ankle injury, receiver Malik Cunningham has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Finally, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika (foot) has been downgraded to out for Thursday’s game. He had previously been listed as questionable.