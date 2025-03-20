Lions re-sign CB Khalil Dorsey

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey will stay in Detroit.

The Lions announced on Thursday that they have re-signed Dorsey. The Lions douple-dipped on secondary moves Thursday as the Dorsey word comes shortly after they announced the signing of veteran corner Rock Ya-Sin.

Dorsey appeared in 27 games and made three starts for the Lions over the last two seasons. He had 25 tackles and three passes defensed in those appearances. Dorsey, who played his first six NFL games for the Ravens in 2020, also handled 16 kickoff returns for Detroit.

Ya-Sin and Dorsey are part of a cornerback group that also includes Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Ennis Rakestraw, and Stantley Thomas-Oliver.