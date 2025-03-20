 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions re-sign CB Khalil Dorsey

  
Published March 20, 2025 04:23 PM

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey will stay in Detroit.

The Lions announced on Thursday that they have re-signed Dorsey. The Lions douple-dipped on secondary moves Thursday as the Dorsey word comes shortly after they announced the signing of veteran corner Rock Ya-Sin.

Dorsey appeared in 27 games and made three starts for the Lions over the last two seasons. He had 25 tackles and three passes defensed in those appearances. Dorsey, who played his first six NFL games for the Ravens in 2020, also handled 16 kickoff returns for Detroit.

Ya-Sin and Dorsey are part of a cornerback group that also includes Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Ennis Rakestraw, and Stantley Thomas-Oliver.