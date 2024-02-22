Lions re-sign Michael Badgley

Kicker Michael Badgley will be sticking around Detroit.

Badgley’s agent Brian McLaughlin announced that his client has agreed to a new one-year deal with the Lions. Badgley was set for unrestricted free agency next month.

Badgley signed to the Lions practice squad last August and was bumped up to the active roster late in the season. He was 4-of-4 on field goals and 13-of-15 on extra points in four regular season appearances before making all three field goals and all 11 extra points he tried in the postseason.

The Lions also had Badgley as their kicker for 12 games in 2022 and he’s seen time with the Bears, Titans, Colts, and Chargers at other points in his career.