Lions release Bruce Irvin from practice squad

Veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin is on the way out in Detroit.

Irvin confirmed on social media that he’ll be looking for an opportunity elsewhere.

“Lions - as a 12 year vet, thank you for the opportunity to be a part of your team- however I’m looking forward to what’s next,” Irvin wrote.

The Lions signed Irvin to be a situational pass rusher and he did a decent job of that, but he only played in two games and got a total of 43 snaps. He’s been elevated from the practice squad twice, which means the Lions would have to sign him to the 53-player roster to have him play again, and the Lions are expecting to get injured pass rusher James Houston back for the playoffs, so there wasn’t going to be room to sign Irvin.

It’s possible that some playoff team could sign Irvin and hope he makes an impact in the postseason. But it won’t be in Detroit.