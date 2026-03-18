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Lions sign LB Damone Clark

  
Published March 18, 2026 04:20 PM

The Lions signed unrestricted free agent Damone Clark on Wednesday, the team announced.

Clark, 25, finished last season with the Texans, who claimed him off waivers from the Cowboys on Nov. 19.

In six games with Houston, Clark played 23 defensive snaps and 131 on special teams. He made 14 tackles.

The Cowboys made Clark a fifth-round pick in 2020, and he started 17 games for the team in 2023 when he posted 109 tackles and three quarterback hits.

Clark will replace Grant Stuard as a core special teams player. Stuard, who led the team in special teams snaps last season, left in free agency. Clark will join a linebackers room with Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske.

Clark has appeared in 55 career games with 26 starts and has totaled 190 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four pass defenses and two forced fumbles.