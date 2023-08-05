Lions sign Tae Hayes, Avery Davis

The Lions made some roster moves Saturday.

They signed cornerback Tae Hayes and wide receiver Avery Davis to the 90-player roster. In a corresponding move, the Lions waived undrafted rookie linebacker Zach Morton.

Hayes, 25, was on and off the Patriots’ offseason roster.

The Lions had a need for a cornerback after waiving cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation.

Hayes appeared in two games for the Patriots in 2022 after playing five for the Panthers. He recorded three tackles in 32 defensive snaps.

He has been with six teams in five seasons, starting with the Jaguars.

In his NFL career, Hayes has appeared in 13 games and has totaled 16 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Davis is an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame who transitioned from quarterback to receiver.