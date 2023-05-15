 Skip navigation
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Lions sign third-round pick Brodric Martin, undrafted free agent Dylan Drummond

  
Published May 15, 2023 12:25 PM

Third-round pick Brodric Martin is the latest Lions draft pick to sign his first NFL contract.

Martin had 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing defensive tackle at Western Kentucky the last two years. The Lions traded up to take Martin with the 96th overall pick, which was a move that surprised him because he expected to be drafted on the third and final day of the draft.

Martin joins Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, John Cominsky, Isaiah Buggs, Josh Paschal, Benito Jones, and Christian Covington on the defensive line in Detroit.

The Lions also announced the signing of undrafted free agent wide receiver Dylan Drummond. Drummond tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp.