Lions take Sam LaPorta at 34

  
Published April 28, 2023 03:27 PM

With the 34th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Lions have drafted Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta.

He’s the second Iowa player drafted by the Lions, after they took inside linebacker Jack Campbell with the 18th overall pick.

The Lions have taken plenty of criticism for drafting players at less important positions (running back, inside linebacker and now tight end), but it’s clear that Detroit General Manager Brad Holmes is going with his board over positional value.

Last year the Lions traded away another former Iowa tight end, T.J. Hockenson. Now it’s LaPorta’s turn in Detroit.