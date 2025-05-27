Lions to sign Zach Cunningham

Veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham is headed to Detroit.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing Cunningham to their 90-man offseason roster. No terms of the deal are included in the report.

Cunningham appeared in seven games for the Broncos last season and recorded four tackles. He had 85 tackles in 13 games for the Eagles in 2023 and previously played for the Titans and Texans. He has 709 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over his entire career.

Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Grant Stuard, Ezekiel Turner, and Trevor Nowaske are also on the roster at linebacker in Detroit.