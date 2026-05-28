Lloyd Howell made $7.3 million during his short NFLPA stint

Lloyd Howell’s cup of coffee with the NFL Players Association put more than a few beans in his pocket.

Via Mike Mazzeo of Sports Business Journal, Howell received nearly $6.8 million in salary and $7.3 million in total compensation during his truncated stint with the NFLPA.

Howell worked for the union from June 2023 through July 2025, lasting little more than two years. He resigned abruptly after a string of controversies, sparked by the revelation that Howell had hidden a significant collusion ruling from NFLPA members. He left just before a report emerged regarding the alleged charging of strip-club expenses to the union.

David White replaced Howell on an interim basis. White received $1.9 million during the 2026 fiscal year.

Those and other numbers appear in the NFLPA’s annual LM-2 filing, which is made as a requirement of federal law.

It’s a significant number, but it pales in comparison to what the NFLPA executive director’s NFL equivalent receives. While the NFL no longer discloses Commissioner compensation (the league office ended that practice when ditching its tax-exempt status), Roger Goodell is generally believed to be making well in excess of $60 million per year — more than any player in the NFL earns.

This means that, as Howell was making $7.3 million, Goodell made more than $130 million.