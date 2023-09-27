Low-latency video stream and betting app has arrived

From the moment the Supreme Court opened the floodgates for legalized sports wagering, one key technological development loomed.

The creation of a technology with sufficiently low latency from the game site to permit one-play-at-a-time wagering.

As recently explained by Joe Lemire of Sports Business Journal, Genius Sports has created a new product that allows the streaming of NFL games and the placement of bets within the video player.

It’s called BetVision. The app will first be used by Caesars and Fanatics sports books. BetRivers will have the technology later this year.

Genius Sports is the exclusive data and sports book video partner of the NFL, and BetVision “represents a major enhancement of the core concept with deeper integrations and much wider distribution.”

The implications are significant. It makes every game a mini-casino, with the opportunity to wager on each and every play regardless of whether the game is competitive.

The development entails risk for the NFL, however. It will become even more critical to safeguard inside information, and to ensure that (for example) no one on the sidelines is giving signals to anyone watching through the BetVision app regarding what might be coming next.