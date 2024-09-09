 Skip navigation
LT Joe Noteboom questionable to return for Rams

  
Published September 8, 2024 09:34 PM

The Rams suddenly are hurting.

They began the game without offensive tackles Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein, and now have lost left tackle Joe Noteboom. Noteboom was carted to the X-ray room in the second quarter.

The Rams call him questionable to return with an ankle injury.

That leaves AJ Arcuri, called up from the practice squad, as the next and last tackle available. He now is playing left tackle. The Rams left Warren McClendon, who played through an ankle issue for most of the preseason, at right tackle.

Receiver Puka Nacua left briefly with a knee injury. He was questionable to return but is back in the game, likely not at 100 percent.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford got his right ankle taped on the trainer’s table, but he did not miss a play.