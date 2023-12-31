LT Tyron Smith is active for Cowboys vs. Lions

The Cowboys will have left tackle Tyron Smith for tonight’s game against the Lions.

Smith was questionable to play with a back injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Dolphins. Smith, who had an epidural last week, had a limited practice Friday in his first practice since Dec. 15.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, running back Rico Dowdle (ankle), cornerback Eric Scott, offensive tackle Asim Richards, offensive tackle Matt Waletzko and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle). Lance will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

The Cowboys did not activate defensive end Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve before the game. They did elevate nose tackle Carl Davis and linebacker Buddy Johnson from the practice squad.

The Lions’ inactives are tight end Brock Wright (hip), defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, defensive tackle Brodric Martin, outside linebacker Julian Okwara, quarterback Hendon Hooker, cornerback Steven Gilmore and receiver Antoine Green. Hooker will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.