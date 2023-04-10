Lukas Van Ness visits Buccaneers

nbc_csu_lukasvaness_230410
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms break down Lukas Van Ness' career at Iowa and debate over what his potential ceiling is in the NFL after Simms ranked him as the No. 2 EDGE prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.
One of the draft’s top edge rushers is in Tampa on Monday.
Lukas Van Ness posted a picture from the Buccaneers facility on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon. Van Ness has also visited with the Packers, Patriots, Eagles, and Steelers as part of his pre-draft process.
Van Ness had 70 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks for Iowa the last two seasons. He also tied a school record by blocking two punts in a 2022 game against Iowa State.
Van Ness is generally projected to come off the board during the first round of this month’s draft. The Buccaneers have the 19th overall selection