Mac Jones: Right now our offense doesn’t look good, we’ve got to flip the switch

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones knows New England’s offense isn’t good enough, but he believes there are reasons for optimism.

Jones said he and his teammates need to remember that football is fun, and they can go out and have fun on Sunday against the Raiders.

“Right now it’s not looking too good, but we’ve got to flip the switch and start over and figure out ways to go out there and sling the ball around. Guys go make plays and then celebrate with each other, too. We work so hard, it’s been such a theme that we haven’t scored many points, but when we do we’ve got to go out there and celebrate and enjoy it,” Jones said.

Jones said he and his teammates are putting the work in on the practice field, but they need to show results on Sundays.

“I’ve been disappointed in myself because it hasn’t been good on game day. So why hasn’t it? That’s something that I’ve focused on,” Jones said.

With the Patriots at 1-4, Jones is running out of time to figure out why it’s not working on game day.