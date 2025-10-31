Mac Jones will start for 49ers, Brock Purdy could be available

Mac Jones will be getting another start at quarterback for the 49ers on Sunday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Friday press conference that Jones will start for the seventh time this season against the Giants. It’s the fifth game in a row that Jones has started while Brock Purdy recovers from a toe injury.

Purdy is listed as questionable after limited participation in practice this week. Shanahan said that Purdy could be available in an emergency role behind Jones and Adrian Martinez.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) will miss his fifth straight game. Center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring), and edge rusher Bryce Huff (hamstring) have also been ruled out.

Guard Ben Bartch (ankle), offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee), defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (ankle), defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (ankle), and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) are listed as questionable.