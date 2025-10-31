 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mac Jones will start for 49ers, Brock Purdy could be available

  
Published October 31, 2025 04:50 PM

Mac Jones will be getting another start at quarterback for the 49ers on Sunday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Friday press conference that Jones will start for the seventh time this season against the Giants. It’s the fifth game in a row that Jones has started while Brock Purdy recovers from a toe injury.

Purdy is listed as questionable after limited participation in practice this week. Shanahan said that Purdy could be available in an emergency role behind Jones and Adrian Martinez.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) will miss his fifth straight game. Center Jake Brendel (hamstring), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee, hamstring), and edge rusher Bryce Huff (hamstring) have also been ruled out.

Guard Ben Bartch (ankle), offensive lineman Spencer Burford (knee), defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (ankle), defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu (ankle), and linebacker Dee Winters (knee) are listed as questionable.