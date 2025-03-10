Malcolm Koonce to re-sign with Raiders

It won’t make the same splash as last week’s Maxx Crosby extension, but the Raiders reached an agreement on a new deal with another one of their defensive ends on Monday.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to re-sign Malcolm Koonce. It is set to be a one-year, $12 million deal.

Koonce, who was a 2021 third-round pick, is coming off of a knee injury that kept him from playing at all during the 2024 season. He had 43 tackles, eight sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles while appearing in every game during the 2023 season.

The Raiders also agreed to sign safety Jeremy Chinn and re-sign defensive tackle Adam Butler on Monday, but cornerback Nate Hobbs, safety Tre’von Moehrig, and linebacker Robert Spillane have agreed to terms with other clubs.