Malik Hooker agrees to three-year extension with Cowboys

The Cowboys have agreed on a contract extension with another member of their secondary.

According to multiple reports, safety Malik Hooker has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. The contract is worth $24 million with $16.5 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs also signed an extension with the team recently.

Hooker signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in 2021 and signed another two-year deal with the team before the 2022 season. His current deal called for a base salary of $3 million and a cap number of just over $4.32 million.

Hooker has 106 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery touchdown in 31 games for Dallas.

While the two defensive backs have gotten new deals, right guard Zack Martin remains away from the team as he hopes to have his own deal reworked before the start of the season.