 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_bfa_turasipointsrecord_230804.jpg
Taurasi adds ‘shine’ to WNBA in 10,000-point game
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_bfa_turasipointsrecord_230804.jpg
Taurasi adds ‘shine’ to WNBA in 10,000-point game
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Hooker agrees to three-year extension with Cowboys

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:41 PM

The Cowboys have agreed on a contract extension with another member of their secondary.

According to multiple reports, safety Malik Hooker has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. The contract is worth $24 million with $16.5 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs also signed an extension with the team recently.

Hooker signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in 2021 and signed another two-year deal with the team before the 2022 season. His current deal called for a base salary of $3 million and a cap number of just over $4.32 million.

Hooker has 106 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery touchdown in 31 games for Dallas.

While the two defensive backs have gotten new deals, right guard Zack Martin remains away from the team as he hopes to have his own deal reworked before the start of the season.