Marcus Davenport questionable after being added to injury report Friday

Vikings outside linebacker Marcus Davenport might not make his debut with the team this week after all.

The Vikings added Davenport to the practice report Friday with an ankle injury and list him as questionable after a limited practice. Coach Kevin O’Connell called Davenport’s injury “a little bit of a tweak.”

“We want to be cautious, but we are optimistic,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Davenport is the only Minnesota player with a designation. Linebacker Troy Dye (elbow) and punter Ryan Wright (ankle) were full participants again Friday and exited the report.

Davenport, a first-round pick of the Saints in 2018, signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Vikings in March.

He has 142 tackles, 21.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his career.