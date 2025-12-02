Marcus Jones’ 94-yard punt return gives Patriots a 10-0 lead

Marcus Jones scored on a pick-six last week against the Bengals. He scored on a punt return in the first quarter on Monday night.

The Patriots cornerback took Jamie Gillan’s punt 94 yards to the end zone, avoiding a couple of tacklers and outrunning the rest.

It was Jones’ third career punt return for a touchdown. He now has 75 career punt returns, which qualifies him for the official NFL record book. Jones entered the game with a career punt return average of 13.6 yards per punt, which was the highest average in NFL history, but he didn’t have enough career punt returns to qualify.

Now, he does.

The Patriots lead 10-0.

