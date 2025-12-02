 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marcus Jones’ 94-yard punt return gives Patriots a 10-0 lead

  
Published December 1, 2025 08:39 PM

Marcus Jones scored on a pick-six last week against the Bengals. He scored on a punt return in the first quarter on Monday night.

The Patriots cornerback took Jamie Gillan’s punt 94 yards to the end zone, avoiding a couple of tacklers and outrunning the rest.

It was Jones’ third career punt return for a touchdown. He now has 75 career punt returns, which qualifies him for the official NFL record book. Jones entered the game with a career punt return average of 13.6 yards per punt, which was the highest average in NFL history, but he didn’t have enough career punt returns to qualify.

Now, he does.

The Patriots lead 10-0.

A week ago, Jones had a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Bengals.