49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Marquez Valdes-Scantling agrees to one-year deal with Seahawks

  
Published March 12, 2025 01:04 PM

Seattle is adding a veteran receiver.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is joining the Seahawks on a one-year deal with a value up to $5.5 million.

Valdes-Scantling, 30, split last season between the Bills and the Saints. While he caught just two passes for 26 yards in six games for Buffalo, he had 17 receptions for 385 yards with four TDs in eight games with New Orleans.

He’ll now rejoin offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in Seattle, as he also served as the Saints’ offensive play-caller in 2024.

In 106 career games for Green Bay, Kansas City, Buffalo, and New Orleans, Valdes-Scantling has 205 catches for 3,566 yards with 20 TDs. He’s also caught 24 passes for 406 yards with four touchdowns in 11 postseason games.