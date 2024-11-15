 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MarShawn Lloyd missed Friday’s practice with appendicitis

  
Published November 15, 2024 03:21 PM

Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd’s trip back to the team’s active roster hit a snag on Friday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at a press conference that Lloyd missed the day’s practice with appendicitis.

Lloyd has been on injured reserve since hurting his ankle in Week Two, but was designated to return earlier this week. He has a three-week window to be activated, but won’t be able to practice for a while due to the latest development so the Packers will have to decide whether to activate him now or have him revert to the list.

Lloyd has also missed time with hip and hamstring injuries since joining the Packers in the third round this April, so his rookie season has been a star-crossed one on the health front.