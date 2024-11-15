MarShawn Lloyd missed Friday’s practice with appendicitis

Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd’s trip back to the team’s active roster hit a snag on Friday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at a press conference that Lloyd missed the day’s practice with appendicitis.

Lloyd has been on injured reserve since hurting his ankle in Week Two, but was designated to return earlier this week. He has a three-week window to be activated, but won’t be able to practice for a while due to the latest development so the Packers will have to decide whether to activate him now or have him revert to the list.

Lloyd has also missed time with hip and hamstring injuries since joining the Packers in the third round this April, so his rookie season has been a star-crossed one on the health front.