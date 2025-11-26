 Skip navigation
Marvin Harrison Jr. back at practice for Cardinals

  
Published November 26, 2025 05:36 PM

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was back on the practice field for the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Harrison has missed the last two games after having his appendix removed and he was a limited participant in his return. While Harrison may play against the Buccaneers this Sunday, defensive tackle Walter Nolen will not.

Nolen was out of practice with a knee injury and the Cardinals have already ruled him out for Week 13’s game against the Buccaneers. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (groin), linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), cornerback Kei’Trel Clark (personal), running back Emari Demercado (ankle), right guard Will Hernandez (hip, knee), edge rusher Josh Sweat (eye), and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) were also out of practice.

Running back Trey Benson (knee), offensive lineman Hayden Conner (knee), cornerback Will Johnson (back, hip), offensive lineman Christian Jones (knee), running back Bam Knight (knee), cornerback Max Melton (heel), and wide receiver Xavier Weaver (shoulder) joined Harrison in the limited category.