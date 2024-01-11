Marvin Harrison Jr. officially announces he is going pro

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The writing was on the wall when Harrison did not take the field for Ohio State in their 14-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri last month and Harrison confirmed that he will be going professional on social media Thursday.

Harrison, who is the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, is widely expected to be the first receiver off the board in April. He caught 144 passes for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons.

Harrison’s college teammate Emeka Egbuka was seen as another possible early entry in this year’s draft class, but he will return to Columbus rather than try to join the likes of Garrett Wilson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, and Michael Thomas as Ohio State wideouts in the NFL.