Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown extends Cardinals’ lead over Vikings

The Cardinals and Vikings were in a field goal competition, until Marvin Harrison Jr. changed that.

Harrison caught a touchdown pass in the end zone in the third quarter today, giving Arizona a 19-6 lead at Minnesota.

The Cardinals had previously moved into Vikings territory five times and settled for field goal attempts on all five of them, making four field goals compared to the Vikings’ two field goals for a 12-6 lead.

But Harrison hauling in the pass from Kyler Murray extended the Cardinals’ lead and put pressure on the Vikings, who need to get something going on offense.