Mason Crosby announces his retirement

Mason Crosby has gone from unofficially retired to officially retired.

Crosby did not play at all during the 2024 season and he announced his retirement during his Tuesday radio show on 105.7 The Fan in Milwaukee.

Crosby entered the league as a Packers sixth-round pick in 2007 and spent the next 16 seasons in Green Bay. Crosby was 395-of-485 on field goals and 733-of-753 on extra points during his time with the team. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in points scored as well as field goals and extra points made.

The Packers didn’t re-sign Crosby after the 2022 season and he closed out his career with three appearances for the Giants.