 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mason Crosby announces his retirement

  
Published February 4, 2025 03:47 PM

Mason Crosby has gone from unofficially retired to officially retired.

Crosby did not play at all during the 2024 season and he announced his retirement during his Tuesday radio show on 105.7 The Fan in Milwaukee.

Crosby entered the league as a Packers sixth-round pick in 2007 and spent the next 16 seasons in Green Bay. Crosby was 395-of-485 on field goals and 733-of-753 on extra points during his time with the team. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in points scored as well as field goals and extra points made.

The Packers didn’t re-sign Crosby after the 2022 season and he closed out his career with three appearances for the Giants.